Basketball: Cayman’s Smilley headed to NBA All-Star Weekend

Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) athlete Andrew Smilley is headed to the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Smilley, along with 11 players from seven countries will compete in the 8th Annual NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports game on Friday 15 February at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star festivities.

Smilley is one of four Special Olympics athletes that will represent Cayman alongside four unified partners that will compete at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the list of the athletes that will compete in the 8th Annual NBA Caries Special Olympics Unified Sports game:

Micheal Wright, Canada*

Andrew Smilley, Cayman Islands*

Janaiya Warren, United States (Florida)

Brendan Connolly, Ireland

Ashley Aldrich, United States (Massachusetts)

Marquise Ledbetter, United States (North Carolina)

Mikami Hayato, Japan*

Micah Gumness, United States (Wisconsin)

Kyle Emery, United States (Colorado)

Sebastijan Abel, Germany

Leanne Woolfe, Great Britain*

Kellie Hearne, United States (North Carolina)

*Competing at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

