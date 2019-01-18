IDG
Basketball: Cayman’s Smilley headed to NBA All-Star Weekend

January 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) athlete Andrew Smilley is headed to the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Smilley, along with 11 players from seven countries will compete in the 8th Annual NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports game on Friday 15 February at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star festivities.

Smilley is one of four Special Olympics athletes that will represent Cayman alongside four unified partners that will compete at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the list of the athletes that will compete in the 8th Annual NBA Caries Special Olympics Unified Sports game:

Micheal Wright, Canada*
Andrew Smilley, Cayman Islands*
Janaiya Warren, United States (Florida)
Brendan Connolly, Ireland
Ashley Aldrich, United States (Massachusetts)
Marquise Ledbetter, United States (North Carolina)
Mikami Hayato, Japan*
Micah Gumness, United States (Wisconsin)
Kyle Emery, United States (Colorado)
Sebastijan Abel, Germany
Leanne Woolfe, Great Britain*
Kellie Hearne, United States (North Carolina)

*Competing at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

