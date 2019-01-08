IDG
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Basketball: CIBA makes first cuts for Men’s National team

January 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After opening camp in October, the Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) National Team Head Coach Ed Pellot-Rosa says the coaching staff has zeroed in on 15 players as the programme looks to win it’s second gold medal at July’s Islands Games.

We break down the first round of cuts, and the decisions behind the squad with Coach Ed!

Point Guard (3)
Jorge Ebanks
Juawon Ebanks
Arin Taylor
Shooting Guard (3)
Shaad O’Garro
Davion Cotterell
Adam Milburn
Small Forward (3)
Samuel O’Garro
Josh Dikau
NiiaKwei General
Stretch Four (3)
Philip Webb
Jerome Narcisse
Jerome Lapena
Center
Deandre Simpson
Jake Whittaker
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

