News

Basketball: Sol Blazers tame Creole in Men’s League opener

January 31, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The road for seven has begun.

Shaad O’Garro netted a triple-double with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists along with seven blocks and four steals as the defending six-time Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) champion Sol Blazers starched Creole 94-56 Tuesday (29 January) in the 2019 CIBA Men’s League opener

“We just played our game, Blazers basketball,” said Samuel O’Garro. “We have some young talent now coming up, we let them play, they showed their improvement.”

After building a substantial 71-41 lead going into the fourth, O’Garro said the starters gave way to newcomers, Filipino League Finals MVP Jeroma Lapena, who scored 19 points and 10 rebounds.

“He’s a low post threat that we need,” said O’Garro. “We need the young legs, we aren’t that young anymore.”

After defeating sweeping the Warriors in May for the team’s sixth title, O’Garro says

“We still have it, but we have to stay focused,” said O’Garro. “Teams this year are really good. They are out to beat the Blazers, so we have to just plays Blazers basketball, and win.”

O’Garro, along with Deontae Andrews, scored 13 points a piece. In the loss, Creole’s Sebastian Canzius-Smith scored 21 points while grabbing 13 rebounds with three steals and two assists.

In game two, the IRG Astros defeated the Heat 86-68. IRG’s Davion Cotterell led the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds while adding 4 assists and 3 steals. In the loss, Jamaal Miller scored 26 points with three rebounds and three assists.

“It was good, it was a light run,” said Cotterell. “We all came out playing hard.”

Here’s a look at Sunday’s (3 February) games in Week One of the CIBA Men’s League held at John Gray High School:

4:00 p.m. Islands Heritage vs Knights
5:30 p.m. Warriors vs Cayman National
7:00 p.m. Celltronics vs Western Union

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

