Basketball: Worthing’s Ebanks to play in NBL Trophy Finals

January 31, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s only professional basketball player is headed to the second major finals of Basketball England’s 2019 calendar.

After being bounced in the National Basketball League (NBL) National Cup quarterfinals earlier in the season, 32-year old Jorge Ebanks and the Worthing Thunder will play in the 2019 National Trophy Finals Sunday (10 February) after an 89-82 semifinals win over the Bradford Dragons.

“I think the season is going good so far, we’ve started to find out stride,” said Ebanks. “Since the second half of the season started in January, we haven’t lost a game yet. We’ve been real dominant on both ends of the floor.”

Worthing (12-3) sit in second behind Ebanks’ former team the Solent Kestrels (12-2) in the NBL Division One standings. They’ll face the Loughborough Riders in the National Trophy Finals.

“We have a great group of guys that can put the basketball in the net,” said Ebanks. “We have two big games over the weekend, which could potentially land us in first place. We still have a way to go but it’s looking good for us right now.”

The National Trophy Finals are the second of four in-season competitions. The NBL’s Division One schedule will see teams play for both regular season and playoff finals into the fall. Ebanks is currently averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

 

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

