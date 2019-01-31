IDG
Brac woman arrested for a quantity of various drugs

January 30, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ecstasy, cocaine, and ganja on Friday (25 January) in Cayman Brac.

This after police and Customs officers search a residence on Dantzler Dr.

Police said they received complaints from the community regarding drug activity at that residence.

Police officers, together with Customs personnel, conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Law and recovered a quantity of ecstasy, cocaine, and ganja.

The woman remains on police bail.

 

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

