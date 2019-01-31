Brac woman arrested for a quantity of various drugs

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ecstasy, cocaine, and ganja on Friday (25 January) in Cayman Brac.

This after police and Customs officers search a residence on Dantzler Dr.

Police said they received complaints from the community regarding drug activity at that residence.

Police officers, together with Customs personnel, conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Law and recovered a quantity of ecstasy, cocaine, and ganja.

The woman remains on police bail.

