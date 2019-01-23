Breaking: 72-year-old man reported missing

A 72-year-old George Town man is missing and the police are seeking the public’s help to find him.

Police say Eral Keith Whitely has been missing since late December, but he was only reported missing on Tuesday (22 January.)

He was last seen sometime around Christmas Day (25 December) in the vicinity of Brushy Avenue in George Town, which is located in the area off Godfrey Nixon Way.

He has not been seen since.

Mr. Whitely is described as slim built, dark complexion, about 5’ 10” in height and bald.

Police say he typically wears baseball caps and glasses, with a white t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Police say there are indications that Mr. Whitely may have been sleeping in abandoned vehicles in the area and they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Mr. Whitely’s whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen him, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.