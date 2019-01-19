Breaking: GT teen reported missing

Police are today (19 January) seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Teshay Bryan.

The George Town teenager was reported missing Friday (18 January) afternoon.

Ms. Bryan was last seen leaving the John Gray High School on Thursday (17 January) shortly after 3:30 p.m.

She has not returned home or been located since.

She was last seen wearing her John Gray High School uniform.

She is about 5’6” in height, of brown complexion and slim build, and has short black hair.

Meanwhile police are also looking for missing teen Motesha Mothen, age 15 of Bodden Town.

She absconded on Wednesday (16 January) and has not returned home or been located since.

She was last seen Tuesday (15 January) afternoon at the John Gray High School wearing her school uniform: grey shirt and blue pants. She is about 5’3” tall, of slim build, with black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of the teens is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via their website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

