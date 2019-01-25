IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
News Politics

Breaking News: Roper confirmed as CI Governor

January 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Martyn Roper is confirmed as Cayman’s substantive Governor.

In a media statement on Thursday (24 January) evening, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said Mr. Roper was selected after a “recruitment competition.”

The FCO said Mr. Roper will now serve a full four-year term as Governor.

Last October Mr. Roper replaced former Governor Anwar Choudhury as an interim Governor.

Former Governor Choudhury was removed last September after a Foreign and Commonwealth Office investigation into unspecified allegations leveled against him.

 

Tune for more on this breaking story in our 6 p.m. Friday (25 January) night.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: