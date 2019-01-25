Breaking News: Roper confirmed as CI Governor

Martyn Roper is confirmed as Cayman’s substantive Governor.

In a media statement on Thursday (24 January) evening, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said Mr. Roper was selected after a “recruitment competition.”

The FCO said Mr. Roper will now serve a full four-year term as Governor.

Last October Mr. Roper replaced former Governor Anwar Choudhury as an interim Governor.

Former Governor Choudhury was removed last September after a Foreign and Commonwealth Office investigation into unspecified allegations leveled against him.

Tune for more on this breaking story in our 6 p.m. Friday (25 January) night.

