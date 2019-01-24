Calls to update “outdated” Animals Law

At a community meeting to tackle George Town’s stray dog problem on Tuesday (22 January) evening, one of the problems both the panel and the community cited as needing urgent attention was Cayman’s “outdated” Animals Law.

Assistant Director at the DOA Brian Crichlow said the legislation had not been updated for 15 years or more.

“Probably one of the main issues is the ability for enforcement, in being able to move away from the current structure which requires most things to be prosecuted through the courts, to move to some sort of citation, ticketing issue,” Mr. Crichlow set out.

He added that “would help to address some of the smaller offences in a more timely manner.”

He said problems with the law in its existing format affected both ends of the spectrum: from the least serious issues like dog fouling to the very dangerous, like dogs being trained for fighting.

