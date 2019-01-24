IDG
Calls to update “outdated” Animals Law

January 23, 2019
Caroline James
At a community meeting to tackle George Town’s stray dog problem on Tuesday (22 January) evening, one of the problems both the panel and the community cited as needing urgent attention was Cayman’s “outdated” Animals Law.

Assistant Director at the DOA Brian Crichlow said the legislation had not been updated for 15 years or more.

“Probably one of the main issues is the ability for enforcement, in being able to move away from the current structure which requires most things to be prosecuted through the courts, to move to some sort of citation, ticketing issue,” Mr. Crichlow set out.

He added that “would help to address some of the smaller offences in a more timely manner.”

He said problems with the law in its existing format affected both ends of the spectrum: from the least serious issues like dog fouling to the very dangerous, like dogs being trained for fighting.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

