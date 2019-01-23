Cannabis advocate pushes for marijuana farming to be considered in Cayman

One local cannabis advocate says it is time government seriously considers entering the growing market of farming marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Businessman Prentice Panton is urging the Government to take the next step and legalize cannabis farming here as an added boost to the local economy.

Cannabis oil was legalized in 2016 in Cayman for medicinal purposes and now local advocate businessman Prentice Panton said it is time for Government to consider phase two.

“The Cayman Islands Government needs to go the next step and start to allow the growing of cannabis on islands,” said Mr. Panton.

Currently, medicinal cannabis oil is imported into Cayman, with users paying around $96 for a 30ml bottle. But Mr. Panton said growing the plant and producing the medicinal oil here would see that price drop.

“We’ll have a significant reduction in the cost because we would be able to produce it ourselves. We would have a quality product produced on the island where all the money would be able to stay in the economy,” said Mr. Panton.

US business magazine INC forecasted the cannabis market will grow by an estimated 700 percent by 2020, bringing its net worth up to $2.1 billion.

Mr. Panton said if Cayman taps into this market it will open many doors.

“First of all, we have the construction jobs that would be created, we’d have the farming jobs, we’d have the research and development. The people that are actually involved in the extraction and the producing of the medicine. This isn’t Prentice Panton trying to make money, I want to show that this is a genuine need and concern. It’s a genuine way to make revenue for the country and like I said the most important thing for me at this point in my life is about the genuine need to improve the health,” said Mr. Panton.

We reached out to Minister of Health Hon. Dwayne Seymour on the issue to find out if cannabis production is on his radar and if any legislative changes are in the works to legalize this industry.

He directed our queries to his ministry team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

