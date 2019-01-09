Caribbean Journal names CI as best island to visit in 2019

Cayman has been named Caribbean Journal’s best Caribbean island to visit in 2019.

The ranking came in a list of 19 islands published on the travel blog.

It puts Cayman’s Seven-Mile beach as the must-see beach of the year.

On Tuesday (8 January) the Department of Tourism said, in a statement, the distinction comes on the heels of Cayman welcoming over 410,984 stayover visitors in the first eleven months of 2018, that’s the highest number of stayover visitors in local recorded history. DOT Director Rosa Harris welcomed the accolade.

“Caribbean Journal has recognised that the Cayman Islands is home to premiere culinary offerings, world-class accommodations and countless things to do both on land and beneath the sea. The destination’s sophistication, infrastructure, and unparalleled comfort and ease were heralded as the determining factors for recognition,” said Ms. Harris.

The journal has described Cayman as a sophisticated, well-developed and easy-to-explore destination.

