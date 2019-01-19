IDG
Cayman delegation heads NY, wraps up Euro leg of blacklist talks

January 19, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and his team tackled the Dutch Government’s blacklisting of Cayman as they wrapped up the European leg of their current UK/Euro trip.
An Office of the Premier statement said Cayman’s team met with the Netherlands’s permanent representative where they raised concerns over the lack of engagement from the Dutch prior to the list being published. They also questioned the rationale for including Cayman on the list.
Back in December, the Dutch blacklisted 21 countries including Cayman for having low or no tax.
There was no word on the outcome of that meeting.

The Premier said the EU delegation he held talks with was unable to provide any insight on whether Cayman would avoid being blacklisted by the European Union, but he said he “was taking no chances.”

On Friday (18 January) the Cayman delegation met with German representatives.

They leave for New York on the weekend for further talks. They will be joined by H.E. Governor Martyn Roper on that trip.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

