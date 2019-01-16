IDG
Cayman/Euro meetings: Rivers says it’s been “productive and constructive”

January 15, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers says Cayman’s engagement with European leaders and tax officials has been both “productive and constructive.”
On Monday Ms. Rivers and Cayman’s delegation wrapped up meetings in Brussels.
Led by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, the delegation is on a mission to educate European officials on the local financial services industry and the regulatory regime in place.
“We heard directly that the level of engagement the Cayman Islands has shown was certainly recognised at both the technical level, as well as, at the political level and so we were encouraged to continue to be actively engaged in this process which we certainly have been,” Ms. Rivers said.
The Cayman delegation is also scheduled to hold discussions in the US.

The series of high-level talks are aimed at keeping Cayman off the EU blacklist which is due next month.

Read more about Government’s trip: 14-1-19 Brussels meeting (1)

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

