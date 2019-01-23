Cayman Islands weather forecast: 22-23 January with Z99’s Jason Howard

SYNOPSIS:

Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area as a stationary front lingers southeast of the Cayman area and its associated high pressures system builds over the eastern US. Radar images show isolated showers mainly south of Grand Cayman which are moving towards the west-southwest.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 20 to 25 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with some swells likely along the east coast. A small craft warning remains in effect.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 15 to 20 knots this morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots by evening. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with some swells likely along the east and north coast. A small craft warning remains in effect.

TIDES:

Today: Low 7:51 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:45 a.m. Low 7:32 a.m. High 1:40 p.m. Low 8:51 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:11 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 7:02 a.m. tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:11 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for light southeasterly winds and slight from Thursday evening as the high pressure system weakens over the Atlantic Ocean.

