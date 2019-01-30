IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News

Cayman ‘must remain vigilant’ in protections for red-listed Nassau Grouper

January 29, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 improved Nassau Grouper regulations in the National Conservation Law satisfactorily address local threats, even as the species was re-designated as critically endangered last November.

These regulations included instituting the current five-month closed season for Nassau grouper fishing (from 1 December through 1 April,) as well as, bag and size limits during open season.

The DOE said it will keep these regulations under review, to be informed by results of its annual Grouper Moon study.

“The critically endangered designation does reinforce that the Cayman Islands must remain vigilant regarding the number of Nassau Grouper that may be taken at one time in the open season. The Cayman Islands cannot relax our Nassau grouper regulations if we are to achieve a healthy population in the future,” said DOE director Gina Ebanks-Petrie in a statement.

Scientists from the DOE and the Reef Environmental Education Foundation are continuing the long-running Grouper Moon research project on all three islands through the end of February.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: