Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Motor Vehicle Collisions

January 10, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Police Inspector Ian Yearwood in charge of Traffic and Roads Policing Unit RCIPS and Jodi-Ann Powery, Police Media Officer to talk about motor vehicle collisions.  

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

