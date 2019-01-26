Cayman Prep robotics team heads to Tampa for competition

Cayman Prep and High School’s robotics club is certainly going places.

Thursday morning, two teams, the Cyber Rays and the Techno Turtles, boarded a flight to Tampa where they will compete in the FIRST Lego League robotics competition.

They arrive one by one, Cayman Prep students clad in purple shirts, members of the school’s robotics club, ready to take on the competition in Tampa.

“We have been working two times a week, Wednesday and Saturday as well as most people are working outside of the actual robotics club at home to get things finished,” said year 9 student Thomas Penner.

Mr. Penner said he hopes the months of hard work and dedication pay off in Tampa as the techno turtles bring solutions to a space-age problem to the FIRST Lego League competition.

“Our problem is muscle deterioration in space, so currently people have to run on space treadmills and things like that to keep their muscles from deteriorating, but our solution is to use stem cells to keep up muscle mass,” said Mr. Penner.

Year 9 student Katherine Kumar told Cayman 27 she believes the Techno Turtles stand a good chance in Tampa.

“Our project has a lot of detail, and I know we have all contributed to it, and also our robot is running very smoothly and we haven’t had a problem yet,” said Ms. Kumar.

Year 8 student Matthew Bodden said his team, the Cyber Rays are taking a slightly different approach to prevent muscle loss in space among astronauts.

“We have different creative space exercises such as space swimming, which you tie resistance bands onto your hand and onto the wall of the space shuttle which stimulates the water resistance when are you are swimming on earth,” said Mr. Bodden.

There are two other aspects to the FIRST Lego League competition: the robot board, where teams programme their robots to complete challenges, and the core values, which includes teamwork, friendship, and cooperation.

All three of which are qualities year 9 student Lily McGrath said are abundant in her robotics club peers.

“When it comes together we all need to know how to fix problems and how to work together if there is something that is not working,” said Ms. McGrath.

And the Techno Turtles and Cyber Rays said they are ready to give it their best effort at the tournament.

The Cayman Prep teams will head to the qualifying round of competition this Saturday. If successful the team will have the opportunity to advance to higher levels of competition.

