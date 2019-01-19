Cayman’s youth advancing plastic pollution awareness

Plastic Free Cayman told Cayman 27 hundreds of individuals and businesses have taken its 345 pledge so far, and soon, the organisation will be launching a 345 pledge for schools.

Plastic Free Cayman said overwhelmingly, it’s the youth who are leading the charge towards plastic pollution awareness.

The new year is off to a good start for Plastic Free Cayman.

“We are growing every month, it is getting stronger and stronger and more and more volunteers,” said Plastic Free Cayman founder Claire Hughes.

She said more than 70 volunteers combined to remove more than 900 pounds of trash from East End’s Barefoot Beach in the group’s first beach clean of 2019.

“Awareness is really growing on-island and globally, and with that awareness it becomes that people do want to start to change,” said Ms. Hughes.

And the younger generation are increasingly leading the charge.

“I want to see the beaches that I grew up in, being the same beautiful white beaches that I grew up in, not filled with plastic or filled with trash,” said 17-year old CIS student Richard Weber.

While Mr. Weber is not yet old enough to vote, but he is pressing the plastic pollution issue as minister of environment in youth parliament.

“I was tasked with coming up with a bill for our government to debate upon, on Commonwealth Day March 11th, and the debate topic that I have come up with is a bill that is actually about the efforts to reduce and regulate the use of single-use plastic bags in our islands,” said Mr. Weber.

“I’m incredibly proud of the students as I see them take initiative at town halls, at beach cleans, they are very articulate and well-versed in the problem, in fact, I think that they have motivated a lot of adults to take action,” said Plastic Free Cayman education coordinator Bill Lamonte.

“There is a lot of untapped youth momentum going on in Cayman Islands right now, that is very much engaged with this idea of preserving the Caymanian way of life centered around the ecosystem,” said Mr. Weber.

Plastic Free Cayman said its working with John Gray High School and Prospect Primary School, who have set a goal of going plastic free in the upcoming year.

