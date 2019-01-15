Cheaper energy costs on Cayman’s horizon?

Cheaper energy costs for Cayman, that was something Caribbean Utilities Company said could be a step closer to reality.

It comes as Bodden Town’s Solar Farm gets a new owner, in the form of Virgin Group’s BMR Energy.

A change of hands in Cayman’s changing energy landscape.

For CUC, BMR Energy being its new supplier brings an opportunity to improve existing service and Vice-President of Customer Services and Technology Sacha Tibbetts said, when it came to operations, it would still be business as usual at the plant.

“The folks at BMR are looking at optimising some of the operations and perhaps make efficiency improvements. That’ll be exciting to see if it happens. But I think if you walked through the plant today and saw it and again, after it had been improved, it would look very much the same,” Mr. Tibbetts explained.

CUC has some big goals for renewable energy.

Mr. Tibbetts said the BMR Energy project keeps the country’s energy provider on track to meet its target.

That target aims for a quarter of energy to come from renewable sources by 2025 and that would be welcome news for customers as well as the environment.

“With the projections that we have with renewable energy, we should be able to, in the long run, either maintain the cost of electricity or have slight reduction to it. If we can get a lot of solar out there, there’s a lot of money to be saved for the customer,” Mr. Tibbetts stated.

When asked whether those savings would be passed on to the customer, he promised: “it would be a direct pass through.”

But beyond Bodden Town, he said the future of renewable energy on island looks set to grow further:

That power plant is 5 MW. We expect to see somewhere around 140 MW of solar power plants on Grand Cayman by 2030. We expect to see dozens of MW on rooftops compared to the three we see right now. It’ll be a very big part of the energy mix on the island,” he predicted.

And Mr. Tibbetts vowed CUC was 100% committed to making that happen.

