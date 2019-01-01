Christmas Day murder suspect appears in court

A 21-year-old man appears in court charged with the Christmas Day murder of Darrington Ebanks.

On Monday (31 December) William Ebanks of West Bay appeared in summary court before Magistrate Grace Donalds.

He was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

29-year-old Darrington Ebanks was shot and killed in Boatswain Bay, West Bay on Christmas morning.

Mr. Ebanks was denied bail.

All matters have been transferred to Grand Court.

Mr. Ebanks is expected back in court on 11 January.

