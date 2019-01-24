IDG
Business Culture News

CITA President on impact of Taste of Cayman postponement

January 23, 2019
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said on Tuesday (22 January) that Taste of Cayman’s postponement will not impact CITA’s fundraising plans.

This week organisers of the food and drink festival announced the chnage in date, citing health and safety concerns with bad weather forecast for this weekend.

Ms. Leacock-Broderick said everything will go ahead as planned, with all suppliers and entertainment locked in for the new date.

When asked if this would throw off CITA’s fundraising plans for the year, Ms. Leacock-Broderick replied:

“Not if you all come out to it, it wont!”

She went on to clarify that “it would have seriously impacted it, if we had proceeded and we had a situation with weather that would have impacted attendees… Of course, if vendors had to be cancelled and their food orders couldn’t be consumed, there would be ramifications for everyone.”

She explained it was “a hard decision to make, a lot of factors going into it.”

Taste of Cayman’s new date is 6 April.

If you have tickets and can no longer make the new date, CITA said they will be offering refunds.

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

