CITA President on impact of Taste of Cayman postponement

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said on Tuesday (22 January) that Taste of Cayman’s postponement will not impact CITA’s fundraising plans.

This week organisers of the food and drink festival announced the chnage in date, citing health and safety concerns with bad weather forecast for this weekend.

Ms. Leacock-Broderick said everything will go ahead as planned, with all suppliers and entertainment locked in for the new date.

When asked if this would throw off CITA’s fundraising plans for the year, Ms. Leacock-Broderick replied:

“Not if you all come out to it, it wont!”

She went on to clarify that “it would have seriously impacted it, if we had proceeded and we had a situation with weather that would have impacted attendees… Of course, if vendors had to be cancelled and their food orders couldn’t be consumed, there would be ramifications for everyone.”

She explained it was “a hard decision to make, a lot of factors going into it.”

Taste of Cayman’s new date is 6 April.

If you have tickets and can no longer make the new date, CITA said they will be offering refunds.

