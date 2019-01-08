IDG
Bogle Insurance
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News

CIYDC launch new initiative to help youth facing troubles

January 7, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Local youth programme, Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium has teamed up with the police for a new initiative called combating crime with assets. Founder of CIYDC Silvia Wilks said the aim is to keep Cayman’s young people on the striaght and narrow path.

“It’s a way of making the community aware of the developmental assets and the more they’re aware the more they can support their young people. We found that several of the boys that were involved in the assets because we highlighted constructive use of time, they became involved in scouts, more involved in sports,” said Ms. Wilks.

The combating crime with assets initiative involves 40 things each young person needs to help lead a positive and healthy life, like strengthing the community. She said parents have a role to play.

“Most times when I ask young people whether it’s at camp are any activities that we do, rate yourself from one to ten where positive family communication is concern most times they would rate themselves low. People are becoming so busy and in their own world that they don’t realize that our young people need our support,” said Ms. Wilks.

The Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium will be hosting a week long series of community presentations on youth issues and how to address them.

  • Monday 7th– Seafeaer’s Hall, Red Bay
  • Tuesday 8th– John A. Cumber School, West Bay
  • Wednesday 9th– Town Hall, George Town
  • Thursday 10th– South Sound Civic Centre, George Town
  • Friday 11th– Bodden Civic Centre, Bodden Town
  • Monday 14th– North Side Civic Centre, North Side
  • Tuesday 15th– Gun Bay Civic Centre, East End

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: