CNB Athlete of the Week: Andrew Smilley, Basketball

January 22, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman Special Olympics athlete Andrew Smilley is headed to NBA All-Star Weekend!

Smilley, along with 11 players from seven countries will compete in the 8th Annual NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports game on Friday 15 February at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star festivities.

The Special Olympics World Games medalist joins us, along with SOCI Head of Delegation Toni Johnson to discuss this incredible opportunity and it’s impact on Cayman’s athletic community.

Help us congratulate Andrew, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

