CNB Athlete of the Week: Andrew Smilley, Basketball

Cayman Special Olympics athlete Andrew Smilley is headed to NBA All-Star Weekend!

Smilley, along with 11 players from seven countries will compete in the 8th Annual NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports game on Friday 15 February at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star festivities.

The Special Olympics World Games medalist joins us, along with SOCI Head of Delegation Toni Johnson to discuss this incredible opportunity and it’s impact on Cayman’s athletic community.

Help us congratulate Andrew, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

