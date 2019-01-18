Community groups to visualise Cayman’s future at town hall event

Citizen-led grassroots groups and other community organisations are coming together to visualise Cayman’s future at Cayman 2020.

Event organisers have a full slate of presentations and panel discussions lined-up for the free, town hall event.

Topics include sustainable tourism, protecting coastal heritage, the National Conservation Law, and coral reef research, just to name a few.

“There’s a lot of common threads running through our separate concerns, and we are a very small country, small community and it is very important in order to move issues forward in a positive direction that we come together,” said CPR Cayman’s Katrina Jurn.

Participating groups include CPR Cayman, Save the Cove, Save Barker’s Beach, the National Trust, and CCMI.

Cayman 2020 takes place this Saturday (19 January) starting at noon at the South Sound Community Centre.

The programme is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.

The film Reberth will also be screened at the conclusion of the formal programme.

