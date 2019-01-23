IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Crime Environment News Politics

Community meeting to address stray dog threat

January 22, 2019
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

George Town residents met Tuesday (22 January) with representatives from the Department of Agriculture, the police and their local MLA to address concerns on the heels of a pack of stray dogs menacing the community.

The DOA has come under fire for its tactics so far in trying to resolve the threat. Traps set by the Department have been criticised by some members of the community for being ineffective against the animals.

Constituency MLA Hon. Joey Hew lost his family pet last week; he urged residents to take precautions until the problem is brought under control.

“If you have pets on a leash, my recommendation would be, if you cant get away quick enough, to release the pet, so it can try to get away and fend for itself,” Mr. Hew advised.

He added: “it is a very scary situation, but try to walk your animals in the more populated areas. These animals don’t like to be around people.”

The meeting was held at the Arts and Recreation Centre at Cayman International School.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: