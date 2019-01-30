Cop injured in hit and run collision

A collision over the weekend leaves a police officer nursing minor injuries. It was one of two collisions in which the drivers involved, fled the scene.

Police said a 22-year-old woman of West Bay was arrested after she substantially damaged a police car on Saturday (26 January) morning.

Police said on Saturday around 3:30 a.m., a police car in West Bay had turned onto Batabano Road when a vehicle moving at a high speed in the opposite direction slide into their lane and collided with the police car. The passenger car then crashed into a nearby fence, before fleeing the scene. The police car received extensive damage, the woman is currently on police bail.

A 35-year-old Bodden Town man is also currently on police bail.

He was also arrested after he fled the scene of a collision on Friday (25 January) around 10:30 p.m. A collision in a parking lot at a South Church Street restaurant involving a blue Suzuki Swift had reversed into a Mitsubishi Navita. The driver of the Suzuki then left the scene. Police obtained a description of the car and driver and later located the man.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of the accent. He was taken into custody and provided a breath sample with a reading of .210%.

