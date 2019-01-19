IDG
Cops say no suspicious circumstances found in EE toddler’s death

January 19, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say no suspicious circumstances have been found, at this time, in the water-related death of an East End toddler.

The RCIPS said on Friday (18 January) they are continuing their investigation into the child’s death, she was just under two-years-old.

The little girl was found along the shoreline near Austin Connolly Drive on 4 January.

She was later pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital.
Friday police confirmed the child’s cause of death as drowning.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything the evening of 4 January to come forward and assist in this investigation. Anyone with information can contact either Inspector Kevin Ashworth, Head of the Family Support Unit, at Kevin.Ashworth@rcips.ky or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be submitted directly to police or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

