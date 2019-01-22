Cops warn of new scam: Fake Premier account on WhatsApp

Cayman’s Financial Crime Unit flags a new scam.

This time using an account impersonating Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin on WhatsApp.

According to the RCIPS people have received messages from the fake account claiming that it’s negotiating an investment deal with the International Monetary Fund.

It asks the victim to send the equivalent of US $45, 000 to a Chinese lobbyist firm.

The RCIPS is advising the public not to communicate with anyone they suspect may be scammers.

Anyone who may have received solicitations is asked to contact the Financial Crime Unit via RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky.

