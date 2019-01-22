IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News

Cops warn of new scam: Fake Premier account on WhatsApp

January 21, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Financial Crime Unit flags a new scam.

This time using an account impersonating Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin on WhatsApp.
According to the RCIPS people have received messages from the fake account claiming that it’s negotiating an investment deal with the International Monetary Fund.

It asks the victim to send the equivalent of US $45, 000 to a Chinese lobbyist firm.
The RCIPS is advising the public not to communicate with anyone they suspect may be scammers.

Anyone who may have received solicitations is asked to contact the Financial Crime Unit via RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: