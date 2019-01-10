CPA gives green light to Starfish Point restroom proposal

A proposal to build public restroom facilities at Starfish Point has been approved by the Central Planning Authority.

Wednesday morning (9 January), the CPA heard arguments from objectors suggesting that the development did not conform to Cayman Kai’s restrictive covenants.

Opposition Leader and North Side MLA Hon. Ezzard Miller argued otherwise, saying private covenants do not apply to the existing crown property.

“They are trying to object using the covenants to override a government policy decision, to put a public beach there, and the public beach has been there a long time,” said Mr. Miller.

The proposal calls for a 525 sq ft restroom building, eleven parking spaces, and a garbage enclosure.

