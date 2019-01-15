CUC renews support of amateur swimming at 30th 800m Sea Swim

Three decades of support for amateur swimming.

On Saturday (12 January) CUC CEO Richard Hew and a large contingent of employees pitched in once again for the 30th CUC 800m Sea Swim at Governor’s Beach.

“We’re very happy to be apart of CIASA’s efforts to grow swimming in Cayman,” said Hew. “It’s only natural that we should have swim programmes here being surrounded by beautiful water.

Meet Director Duke Sullivan says the turnout, 111 swimmers for the 800-metres, and 14 for the 400-metres, was another demonstration of the sport’s continued growth.

“The commitment they (CUC) keep making is great,” said Sullivan. “We have some young swimmers doing the 400, we have some older ones, and families coming out doing the 800. People are out being proactive with their new years resolutions.”

17-year old Alex Dakers crossed the finish line first to stay undefeated in the open water for the season.

“It was a really good race between me and the other guys,” said Dakers. “Normally, I try and sprint out from the start and hold off everyone else, but today I was more reserved from the start and went out with some of the other guys, and tried to beat them from the end.”

Hew added CUC will continue to support for years to come.

“To do it for 30 years, CIASA can rely on us for each swim series, each year.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

