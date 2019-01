A cyclist escapes with minor injuries on Friday (18 January) after an early morning collision in George Town.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Camana Bay roundabout just off the Esterley Tibbetts highway.

Police said a Toyota Vitz and a pedal cyclist collided near the Camana Bay exit at the roundabout.

The cyclist was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment.

