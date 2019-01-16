IDG
Darren McLean off to become the first Caymanian Police helicopter pilot

January 15, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
RCIPS auxiliary constable Darren McLean flew out on Monday (14 January) morning to pursue his dream of becoming the first Caymanian police helicopter pilot.

Mr. McLean began his secondment to Trinidad & Tobago for the helicopter pilot training programme.

He will be training with the national helicopters there for the next three to four years. Air Operations Unit Executive Officer Steve Fitzgerald has spent the last 18 months training Mr. McLean and he said he is confident the young Caymanian officer will succeed.

“He’s gonna be doing long transit rig work that will build his hours up, then he’ll move up to the search and rescue defense force and build up more there. He has already gained a lot of experience with us in 18 months in working operational police work with the RCIPS aircraft. This has put him in a good place, he knows what’s needed and I’m absolutely positive he’ll do it well,” said Mr. Fitzgerald.

 

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

