David Lobo found guilty of one charge in coke case

Former Customs officer David Lobo has been found guilty of knowingly being concerned with the importation of 4 pounds of cocaine, but not guilty of conspiracy to import the narcotics.

On Friday (4 January) a Grand Court jury handed down the verdicts. Mr. Lobo was arrested in June of 2017.

On Thursday (3 January) the jury began deliberating, the judge had advised them that they need to reach a unanimous verdict or a majority verdict in the matter.

Mr. Lobo is expected to return to court 27 February for sentencing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

