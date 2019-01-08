IDG
Bogle Insurance
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

David Lobo found guilty of one charge in coke case

January 7, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Former Customs officer David Lobo has been found guilty of knowingly being concerned with the importation of 4 pounds of cocaine, but not guilty of conspiracy to import the narcotics.

On Friday (4 January) a Grand Court jury handed down the verdicts. Mr. Lobo was arrested in June of 2017.

On Thursday (3 January) the jury began deliberating, the judge had advised them that they need to reach a unanimous verdict or a majority verdict in the matter.

Mr. Lobo is expected to return to court 27 February for sentencing.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: