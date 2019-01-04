DEH adds extra shifts to deal with garbage concerns

The Department of Environmental Health said working double shifts starts Thursday (3 January) to address Cayman’s growing garbage pile-up. In a statement, Thursday afternoon the DEH said, from now until Saturday (5 January) collections will be increased in George Town and the eastern districts. This follows delays in collections over December. The DEH said those delays were due to three trucks being out of service and that it is currently waiting on truck parts from overseas to get the vehicles up and running. George Town resident Nathaniel Keon said his garbage hasn’t been picked up since before the new year and it is affecting his area.

“The garbage has been there about two weeks now, it makes you feel bad because it’s dropping out and making a load of mess for the other neighbours,” said Mr. Keon.

Fellow George Town resident Clive Rankine was more understanding of the DEH’s situation.

“They come most of the time on Wednesday if they don’t come on Wednesday they come Thursday, but sometimes they may be a little bit late. But usually they pick up the garbage around here. The people have plenty of garbage out for the Christmas and thing so I guess they kind of busy somewhere else,” said Mr. Rankine.

The DEH said it expects to return to normal garbage collection from Monday, beginning in West Bay. Officials said additional shifts will be added to ensure they normalize the situation.

Last month DEH acting assistant director Mark Bothwell told Cayman 27 in an interview that the Department of Environmental Health is trying work with the prison so that inmates can help in collecting garbage.

We are still waiting to hear what is happening with that plan.

