DEH urges Cayman to recycle Christmas trees

With the Twelfth Night approaching, it is time to start thinking about life after Christmas and what to do with your Christmas tree now that the holiday period is coming to an end.

The DEH on Monday (31 December) asked anyone who bought a natural tree this year, to recycle it rather than have it languishing in landfill.

The first step is to remove any decorations or lights.

Then, you have five locations where collection bins will be stationed around Cayman for you to drop off your tree:

– Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

– George Town cricket field

– George Town landfill public drop-off area

– Spotts dock, Savannah

– the entrance of Frank Sound Road.

You have up to 18 January to get your tree to one of those collection areas, before the trees will be removed and shredded.

On Saturday 19 January, free mulch will be available for all members of the public, from 8 a.m. at the George Town cricket field.

Mulch will be available, on a first come, first served basis. And the DEH advises you to bring appropriate kit, like shovels and bags, for collection.

And if you have any boxes, wrapping paper, glass or cans left over from the festive period, the DEH also wants to remind you to take those recyclables over to any of its supermarket drop-off sites.

