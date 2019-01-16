DEH worker held at ORIA with ganja

A Department of Environmental Health employee faces drug charges Tuesday (15 January) after ganja was found in his luggage at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The incident happened Sunday (13 January,) but it was only made public by the Customs department Tuesday.

According to a Customs statement, the 35-year-old Caymanian man was arrested upon arrival from Miami.

He attempted to exit the Customs hall through the green channel and was challenged by Customs officers.

The man was taken for secondary examination where ganja was found hidden in his checked luggage.

The quantity of the drugs was not released.

He was detained for possession with intent to supply and importation of ganja.

This was the second drug arrest for the year at the airport.

Customs said the first arrest was for a small portion of ganja and is unrelated to this second incident.

The investigation is ongoing and it is being led by the Customs Narcotics Enforcement team.

We reached out to DEH for comment, as well as, the employment status of the man arrested. We are yet to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

