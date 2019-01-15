Deputy Governor begins work implementing OAG recommendations

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson has responded to the most recent Auditor General’s report on corruption, saying several of the recommendations are set to be actioned.

For the recommendations which fall under the Deputy Governor’s remit, Mr. Manderson said, in a statement Friday (11 January) he would seek, firstly, to ask Cabinet to support an extension of Government’s Anti-Fraud Policy to include government-owned companies and statutory authorities, as per a proposal made in Auditor General Sue Winspear’s report.

The Deputy Governor also said he was willing to explore the idea of expanding to whom whistle-blowers can go. Now there are issues with ensuring consistency across authorities here, so his Office has set a deadline of March 2019 to consult and determine if this is necessary.

Ms. Winspear said the Anti-Fraud Policy needs to be the responsibility of one person and Mr. Manderson has responded by appointing the Accountant General.

He said they will seek complementary approaches to the existing online training available to staff. Ms. Winspear said this existing training should be rolled out across the board and updated when necessary.

The Deputy Governor also addressed the need for an audit committee to drive improvement which was another recommendation of the report; the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee is to start by the beginning of April, to coincide with the new financial year.

The planning sector was also under the microscope in the OAG report given the key role it plays in Cayman’s economy, but also because there are a number of infrastructure projects currently underway.

