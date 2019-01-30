IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business Culture News Politics

Director of Tourism on Owen Roberts “growing pains”

January 29, 2019
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

Despite criticism over cost overruns at the Owen Roberts redevelopment project, the Department of Tourism Director said the project was essential to support the volume of travel into and out of Cayman, for both visitors and residents.

An Auditor General report last week was critical of the airport project, but DOT Director Rosa Harris said the Owen Roberts experience has already improved tremendously.

“I think we have an airport that we’re going to be very proud of,” Ms. Harris stated.

She added: “there’s always growing pains when there’s change or something new, particularly going from an existing facility and upgrading that facility. It’s not a green field, it’s not a brand new facility. We all have to exercise a bit of patience and excitement because it’s positive on the visitor experience.

Ms. Harris cited the enlarged departures hall, provision of new concessions, shorter wait times and expedited security clearing as evidence of the improvement to existing facilities.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: