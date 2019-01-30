Director of Tourism on Owen Roberts “growing pains”

Despite criticism over cost overruns at the Owen Roberts redevelopment project, the Department of Tourism Director said the project was essential to support the volume of travel into and out of Cayman, for both visitors and residents.

An Auditor General report last week was critical of the airport project, but DOT Director Rosa Harris said the Owen Roberts experience has already improved tremendously.

“I think we have an airport that we’re going to be very proud of,” Ms. Harris stated.

She added: “there’s always growing pains when there’s change or something new, particularly going from an existing facility and upgrading that facility. It’s not a green field, it’s not a brand new facility. We all have to exercise a bit of patience and excitement because it’s positive on the visitor experience.

Ms. Harris cited the enlarged departures hall, provision of new concessions, shorter wait times and expedited security clearing as evidence of the improvement to existing facilities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

