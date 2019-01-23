IDG
Culture Environment News

DOE to begin green iguana population survey next week

January 22, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

More than 340,000 invasive green iguanas have been removed from the natural environment in almost three months of culling.

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it’s planning to undertake another green iguana population survey starting next week Tuesday (29 January.)

The DOE described the upcoming survey as sort of a ‘reality check,’ to determine how the iguana cull is impacting population densities in the wild, and assist in adaptive management for the culling programme.

This week the DOE announced a second round of registration for the cull, starting this Thursday (24 January) at the George Town landfill.

Registrants must be at least 18 years of age and provide proof of Caymanian status.

The registration period begins Thursday, 24 January at the George Town landfill counting station.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through 31 January with the exception of Sunday and the Heroes Day Monday.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

