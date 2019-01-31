Drugs and gambling arrests over long weekend

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court on Wednesday (30 January) charged with possession of ganja, while a 24-year old was released on bail.

This followed several arrests for gambling and drug offences over the long weekend in the Eastern Districts.

According to police, on Sunday (27 January) officers conducted a search in the vicinity of Further Road in North Side following concerns from residents about drugs being sold in the area.

K-9 officers were involved in the search.

Police said they recovered a supply of ganja, a ganja plant and a quantity of cash.

Four people were also arrested on suspicion of unlawful gaming and possession of criminal property on Friday (25 January.)

They were later granted bail while investigations continue.

Police said the arrests came in response to concerns from the public. Officers conducted an operation at Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town.

They recovered several lottery tickets, receipt books and a quantity of cash.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

