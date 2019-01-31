IDG
Crime News

Drugs and gambling arrests over long weekend

January 30, 2019
Caroline James
A 56-year-old man has appeared in court on Wednesday (30 January) charged with possession of ganja, while a 24-year old was released on bail.

This followed several arrests for gambling and drug offences over the long weekend in the Eastern Districts.

According to police, on Sunday (27 January) officers conducted a search in the vicinity of Further Road in North Side following concerns from residents about drugs being sold in the area.

K-9 officers were involved in the search.

Police said they recovered a supply of ganja, a ganja plant and a quantity of cash.

Four people were also arrested on suspicion of unlawful gaming and possession of criminal property on Friday (25 January.)

They were later granted bail while investigations continue.

Police said the arrests came in response to concerns from the public. Officers conducted an operation at Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town.

They recovered several lottery tickets, receipt books and a quantity of cash.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

