Dutch blacklist backlash: Cayman Finance wants it revisited

Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says the Netherlands got it wrong when they blacklisted Cayman.

And he is encouraging officials there to revise their position.

Last month the Dutch government named 21 countries on its tax blacklist.

Cayman was among those flagged for low tax.

Mr. Scott rejected the list, instead viewing it as an attempt to tarnish Cayman’s reputation.

“The legal, regulatory and legislative basis for the Cayman Islands financial services industry clearly demonstrates Cayman is a transparent, tax neutral jurisdiction and not a tax haven. Cayman finance encourages authorities in the Netherlands to consider all the facts before taking such a position,” Mr. Scott said.

And on the heels of the publication of this blacklist Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has embarked on a mission to defend Cayman in the UK, Europe and the US.

