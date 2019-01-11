IDG
Dutch blacklist backlash: Cayman Finance wants it revisited

January 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says the Netherlands got it wrong when they blacklisted Cayman.
And he is encouraging officials there to revise their position.
Last month the Dutch government named 21 countries on its tax blacklist.

Cayman was among those flagged for low tax.

Mr. Scott rejected the list, instead viewing it as an attempt to tarnish Cayman’s reputation.
“The legal, regulatory and legislative basis for the Cayman Islands financial services industry clearly demonstrates Cayman is a transparent, tax neutral jurisdiction and not a tax haven. Cayman finance encourages authorities in the Netherlands to consider all the facts before taking such a position,” Mr. Scott said.
And on the heels of the publication of this blacklist Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has embarked on a mission to defend Cayman in the UK, Europe and the US.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

