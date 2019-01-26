DVES Boss: “We are trying”

The acting director at the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services (DVES) defends his team after the Health Minister registered his frustration over delays in garbage truck repairs. Friday (25 January) Stephen Quinland said his employees are trying their best to fix all the government vehicles under their care.

The DVES director was responding to concerns raised by Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour after he said his patience was running thin with the Department. Mr. Seymour’s comment came as several DEH trucks were put on the sideline waiting for repairs, causing garbage collection delays. Mr. Quinland said the DVES has been struggling.

“We’ve been pretty much behind in facilitating not just the mechanic section, but the admin as well. We are doing the best we can with the resources that we have,” said Mr. Quinland.

While Mr. Quinland didn’t direct his message specifically to the DEH, he said there are many things that happen behind the scenes when it comes to dealing with government vehicles.

“For example, a vehicle may come in because it has a flat tyre, but through our inspection process we found that it has a broken hydraulic hose and damage pump,” said Mr. Quinland.

Construction is underway for the department’s new home in George Town. On Friday (25 January) Mr. Quinland and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew toured the facility. Mr. Quinland said he hopes it will help address the recent struggles his department has been having.

“That’s one of the main reasons we are improving the facility is to improve our service,” said Mr. Quinland.

The new DVES facility is expected to be ready by the end of April.

