Ever wondered what happens to the Miss Universe costumes after the pageant?

Well Miss Cayman Universe’s costume was still in the suitcase on Monday (21 January.)

That was after a busy schedule of travel and appearances, since the finals in Thailand last month.

Caitlin Tyson collaborated with Kenzie Rose to create the costume which she says was well received at the competition finals.

“On stage, as I was turning around, you could hear the crowd like ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’. I love the theatrics and the drama of it all,” Ms. Tyson laughed.

She added: “I definitely wanted to represent my sister islands, so having the three stars across my heart was really important to me and the stars and my crown were made out of recyclable single-use plastics.”

One suggestion, Ms. Tyson’s team was considering including putting the dress on display at the National Gallery.

