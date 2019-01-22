IDG
Culture News

Ever wondered what happens to the Miss Universe costumes after the pageant?

January 21, 2019
Caroline James
Well Miss Cayman Universe’s costume was still in the suitcase on Monday (21 January.)

That was after a busy schedule of travel and appearances, since the finals in Thailand last month.

Caitlin Tyson collaborated with Kenzie Rose to create the costume which she says was well received at the competition finals.

“On stage, as I was turning around, you could hear the crowd like ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’. I love the theatrics and the drama of it all,” Ms. Tyson laughed.

She added: “I definitely wanted to represent my sister islands, so having the three stars across my heart was really important to me and the stars and my crown were made out of recyclable single-use plastics.”

One suggestion, Ms. Tyson’s team was considering including putting the dress on display at the National Gallery.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

