A quick response from the Cayman Islands Fire Service prevents a West Bay shed fire from spreading.

A Cayman 27 news crew noticed a plume of smoke from almost a mile away, and arrived at the scene on fountain road near to find the shed fully engulfed in flames.

The Cayman 27 reporter and other concerned motorists called 911 and minutes later the fire service arrived on scene.

Fire officers quickly rolled out hoses and extinguished the blaze.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print