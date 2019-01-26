Following formal appointment: Governor Roper vows to remain accessible to all

Martyn Roper gets the nod of approval as Cayman’s substantive Governor.

On Thursday (24 January) the Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed Mr. Roper’s appointment in a media statement.

Roper confirmed as governor

Mr. Roper will now serve a full four-year term as Governor.

Last October Mr. Roper replaced former Governor Amwar Choudhury in an interim position.

Mr. Choudhury was removed last September after an FCO investigation. The nature of the probe was never made public.

Mr. Roper welcomed his appointment. He said he will continue to be accessible to all.

On Thursday night the Ropers hosted a reception at Government House featuring the Cayman Youth choir. Former Governor Duncan Taylor was among the guests.

