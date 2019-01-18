IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Football: Rodriguez hat-trick leads Scholars over Future in Round Seven

January 17, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Raul Rodriguez netted a triple as Scholars International topped Future Sports Club 5-0 Sunday (13 January) climbing to third place overall in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Men’s Premier League standings.

After Rodriguez put the game out of reach (43′, 51′, 53′), Captain Rodrick Pearson scored a pair late (62′, 77′). Pearson said the team played well after a lengthy holiday layoff.

“We are still getting back into it, still a bit rusty, we started off flat,” said Pearson. Future really picked it up, they started to disrespect our play, so we picked it up, and we responded with goals. We’ll settle for that.”

Here’s a look at all of the scores from Round 7 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League, and Round 4 of the Women’s League:

 Men’s results
Tigers FC 1 v 11 Elite SC
Academy 7 v 1 East End
George Town 1 v 1 Latinos FC
Bodden Town 7 v 1 Cayman Athletic
Roma United 4 v 1 North Side
Sunset FC 8 v 1 Alliance FC
 
Women’s results
Roma United 0 v 5 Sunset FC
 
For detailed results of all games, click here.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: