Football: Rodriguez hat-trick leads Scholars over Future in Round Seven

Raul Rodriguez netted a triple as Scholars International topped Future Sports Club 5-0 Sunday (13 January) climbing to third place overall in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Men’s Premier League standings.

After Rodriguez put the game out of reach (43′, 51′, 53′), Captain Rodrick Pearson scored a pair late (62′, 77′). Pearson said the team played well after a lengthy holiday layoff.

“We are still getting back into it, still a bit rusty, we started off flat,” said Pearson. Future really picked it up, they started to disrespect our play, so we picked it up, and we responded with goals. We’ll settle for that.”

Here’s a look at all of the scores from Round 7 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League, and Round 4 of the Women’s League:

Men’s results

Tigers FC 1 v 11 Elite SC

Academy 7 v 1 East End

George Town 1 v 1 Latinos FC

Bodden Town 7 v 1 Cayman Athletic

Roma United 4 v 1 North Side

Sunset FC 8 v 1 Alliance FC

Women’s results

Roma United 0 v 5 Sunset FC

For detailed results of all games, click here

