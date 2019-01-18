IDG
Football: Scholars returns to Caribbean Club Shield

January 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
For the first time since 2017, Scholars International Sports Club will represent Cayman at the 2019 Caribbean Club Shield held at the Ergilio Hato Stadium and Stadion dr. Antoine Maduro in Willemstad, Curacao 5 April 2019.

Scholars, along with 12 other member associations clubs ranging from semi-pro to amateur level experience will play in four groups for the right to qualify for the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League. The top two teams of each group advance to the quarterfinals, with  second and third place qualifying for the 2019 CONCACAF League. Fourth overall will play against the winners of the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield in a playoff match to determine the final Caribbean spot to the 2019 CONCACAF League.

“We are looking forward to at least elevating out of our group against the top dog,” said Scholars captain Rodrick Pearson. “We want to show them Cayman has talent, and can play at that level.”

Scholars are grouped with home club Jong Holland (CUR), Fruta Conquerors (GUY) and Santiago de Cuba (CUB) in Group A.

Last year, Bodden Town Football Club became the first Cayman Islands based club since 2012 to win a game in the tournament when they defeated the Saint Kitts and Nevis Rockets 2-1.

A schedule of play has yet to be released.

 

