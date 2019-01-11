Formula One: Binotto named Ferrari Team Prinicipal

Just two months away from the start of the Formula One season, we catch up with our team principal, Z99 Afternoon Host Mark Lee.

Ferrari replaced Formula One team boss Maurizio Arrivabene with technical head Mattia Binotto Monday (7 January)( after failing to win any titles last year.

The news had been flagged up before the official announcement by the Gazzeta dello Sport newspaper.

A statement on the team’s website stated: “After four years of untiring commitment and dedication, Maurizio Arrivabene is leaving the team. The decision was taken together with the company’s top management after lengthy discussions related to Maurizio’s long term personal interests as well as those of the team itself.”

Binotto, a Ferrari stalwart, takes over with immediate effect with all of the team’s technical areas continuing to report directly to him.

Ferrari won six of the 21 races last season but their title challenge evaporated in the second half of the year and Mercedes won both the drivers’ and constructors’ crowns for the fifth year in a row.

Arrivabene’s tenure has looked uncertain for some time, with reports as far back as October, 2017 suggesting Binotto could replace the former Philip Morris marketing executive.

Strategic blunders by the team last year only increased the pressure.

The death in July last year of chairman Sergio Marchionne triggered a change at the top, with Louis Camilleri taking over as chief executive and John Elkann, a scion of Italy’s Agnelli family, as chairman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

