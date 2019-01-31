Friend issues appeal as police continues search for missing man

Police resumed their search in George Town for missing 72-year-old resident Eral Keith Whitely on Wednesday (30 January.)

Officers returned to the swampy area off Brushy Avenue looking for signs of the missing man. He was last seen sleeping in abandoned cars in that area.

Collington Stewart said he still can’t believe his friend Eral Keith Whitely has gone missing. Mr. Stewart said he and Mr. Whitely are both from St. Elizabeth, Jamaica and he has known him for over 20 years.

“It’s hard to say where he’s gone, but Cayman is a small community, where could he be? It’s really sad. He’s a good person, he’s a role model, he’s an honest person, he’s a hardworking person,” said Mr. Stewart.

Mr. Whitely was reported missing last week, he was initially last seen on Christmas Day since then Mr. Whitely was spotted several times. On Friday (25 January) police began searching Brushy Ave for Mr. Whitely, they returned there Wednesday (30 January.) RCIPS Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said on Friday they found some of the elderly man’s belongings.

“He has been seen three times since Christmas. He was seen on New Year’s Eve where he went to a party and he has been seen walking around the area more recently than that. We’ve found the car that we are confident he was living in we’ve recovered his clothing. We put notices on the car saying ‘if you come back to this and you find your stuff missing come and see us,'” said Mr. Lansdown.

The RCIPS is asking anyone with information on Mr. Whitely whereabouts to contact 911 or The George Town police station at +1 (345) 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 to remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

