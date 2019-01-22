Golf: Jarvis finishes top-50 at Latin American Amateur Golf Championships

The Caribbean’s reigning Under-15 Boys golf champion started 2019 with a bang.

In his first tournament appearance, Cayman’s Aaron Jarvis finished 50th overall shooting +18 over-par (306) at the 2019 Latin American Amateur Golf Championships 17-20 January, held at the Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.

After shooting +4 over-par on day one, the 16-year old rallied on day two to make the cut with his best round of the tournament shooting just +1 over-par (73). Jarvis followed with a round three 77 (+5) and a final round 80 (+8).

In his fourth appearance, 2018 Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national champion Payten Wight missed the cut after shooting an opening day 81 (+9) and a round two 77 (+5).

Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz shot -14 under-par (276) to win both the tournament and entry into the 2019 PGA Masters.

